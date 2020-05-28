LPD: Woman shot after likely accidental discharge in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to reports of a shooting near 46th and Starr in north Lincoln around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was accidentally shot through the shoulder blade, according to officers on scene.

More than a dozen squad cars showed up to the scene, but after about an hour, Lincoln Police determined the shooting was likely accidental.

Investigators said it appears the person in the apartment above the woman mistakenly discharged a firearm. The bullet went through the floor and hit the victim.

She was taken to the hospital, but has non-life threatening injuries. Officers are still investigating.