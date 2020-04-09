Two arrested after meth, pills found in home

Lincoln Police found meth, pills and a handgun after a search warrant was served at a home on Thursday.

According to LPD, around 5 p.m. officers executed a search warrant and forced their way inside a home on 22nd and Potter Streets.

34-year-old Jerah Stovall and 29-year-old Kapricessia Stoehr were taken into custody.

Inside the home police say they found 17 grams of meth, unidentified pills, a handgun, and cash.

A 10/11 reporter on the scene saw a car being towed away from the house and the door and front windows of the home blown out.

The two are facing multiple charges including possession of meth and intent to deliver.

