LPD: Man looking into cars arrested with burglary tools, knife

Lincoln Police arrested a man early Thursday morning who told officers he was carrying a knife, a bolt cutter, and wrenches.

Around 4:00 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Folsom Ridge Apartments, located in the 2100 block of SW 9th Street, for a suspicious person.

Investigators said a resident was letting their dog out when they saw a man walking the parking lot of the apartment complex wearing a head lamp and looking inside the cars.

LPD saw a man in the area who reported that he had an 11-inch knife, a bolt cutter, and wrenches.

Investigators said the man's backpack had loose change, coins, jewelry, ammunition and a car key fob.

LPD arrested Robert Rodriguez and said this is Rodriguez's second offense. He is facing concealed weapon charges as well as possession of burglar's tools.

They add that there have been several car break-ins in the area and investigators are working to see if Rodriguez may be connected to those cases.

LPD said it is important to report and call police about suspicious activity that may concern you.