LPD arrests man accused of stealing gun, cash and car from Denver Auto Sales

The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man believed to have stolen a gun, cash, and a car from a local business.

Jesan Edmiston, 21, is facing theft by receiving stolen property charges and possession of stolen firearm charges.

On Tuesday morning, Lincoln police officers were notified about a possible burglary at Denver Auto Sales near 48th and Cornhusker Highway.

The owner told police when they arrived at work, they noticed a window had been broken and someone had gotten inside the business.

LPD believes the burglary happened between 6-6:30 a.m. based on security camera footage.

Investigators said a suspect broke into a locked desk and stole a Kimber 1911 .45 caliber handgun, $500 in cash and a black Dodge Dart that's in the sale lot.

Two days later, on Thursday around 2:15 a.m., LPD officers saw that stolen car parked on S 53rd Street, near Larson Park in south Lincoln.

LPD said the car had plates on it belonging to a different car.

Earlier in the night, there had been a report of a man waving a gun and driving this car with the corresponding license plates.

LPD said the car was also involved in a chase with officers near 25th and O Streets.

Officers saw a man matching the description they were given in the driver's seat sleeping.

LPD said officers cautiously approached the car and after a brief struggle, they arrested Edmiston.

Investigators said more charges could be handed down.