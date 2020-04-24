LPD arrests man for firing gun from a car in south Lincoln

Lincoln Police arrested a 31-year-old man for firing a handgun from a car on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 16th and D Streets around 6:00 p.m. Thursday after multiple witnesses reported a man firing off rounds from a vehicle.

Police said they found Rafael Moreno and the car not far from that scene.

Officers reported finding five spent shell casings in the area, as well as the handgun in Moreno's car.

Moreno was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on two weapons charges.