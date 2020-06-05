LPD arrests man for hitting demonstrator with car during Saturday's protests

The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 27-year old man they believe hit a demonstrator with his car in this weekend's protests.

Trever Kurtz has been arrested and is facing a second degree assault charge.

LPD said Kurtz was driving west bound near 25th and O Streets early Saturday morning when he came upon several demonstrators.

Witnesses told investigators he hit a person in the street. Kurtz did call police after the incident.

LPD said when officers got to the scene to begin investigating, a crowd gathered around and prevented officers from working.

After interviewing witnesses, the victim and gathering video, investigators determined probable cause to arrest Kurtz.

Kurtz was arrested Friday morning.