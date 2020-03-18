LPD arrests man for shooting, killing 32-year-old Lincoln man

Lincoln Police have arrested a 34-year-old for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Marcus Winston, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Timothy Montgomery, according to court records.

Also arrested was 25-year-old Nathaniel A. Love for Accessory To 1st Degree Murder.

While Montgomery is Timothy's legal last name, his family tells 10/11 NOW he goes by Timothy Wallace.

Winston is being charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, court records show.

The shooting happened on O Street, between 13th and 14th Streets, around 1:30 a.m.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said that at the time of the incident, multiple officers were already in the area completing an unrelated investigation and interacting with people out and about at the time. Officers heard shots and then located Wallace.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital, with CPR in progress. He later died from his injuries.

During a press conference Monday, Bliemeister said an autopsy revealed Wallace died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police have obtained surveillance video of nearby businesses to assist in the investigation.

Bliemeister said the initial investigation revealed there was a disturbance that preceded the shooting.

