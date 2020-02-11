LPD arrests man found with knife, drugs

Lincoln Police arrested a man who fought officers while holding a knife after he was found with a variety of drugs.

LPD said on Monday around 8:30 p.m., officers contacted Douglas Shaw, 34, near NW 12th and West Adams Streets and saw drug paraphernalia in his car.

After a search, a small amount of marijuana, 1.16 ounces of meth, muscle-relaxing pills, a BB gun, and fake $100 bills were located.

When officers went to arrest Shaw, police said, they noticed he had a folding knife and he then began fighting.

A struggle ensued until more officers could arrive, and Shaw was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice.

No officers sustained any injuries from the knife but did have scrapes and lacerations from the altercation, police said.