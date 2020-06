Lincoln Police are asking for help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Syncere Jones was last seen in the area of 24th and D Street at 2 p.m.

Syncere is a black male, 5' tall, 80 lbs, with a 1-inch vertical scar on forehead and is developmentally delayed.

Please call 402-441-6000 if you have information or see him.