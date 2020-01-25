LPD called to party after group assaults man

Lincoln Police responded to an assault at a wild party near the 5000 block of Fremont Street Saturday Morning.

LPD were dispatched at around 12:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a bloodied face. According to officials, the man had been assaulted by a male wielding a handgun. The armed man hit the victim in the face twice with the butt of his pistol. Afterwords, ten other men at the party punched him.

This incident is still under investigation. No individuals have been arrested as of yet.