Police connect hit and run crash with suspect in different case on the same day

A Lincoln man is facing a number of drug charges, as well as negligent driving charges, after they were able to connect two cases to the same man this week.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., Lincoln police officers were dispatched to an area near S 19th and Euclid Streets for a report of a person threatening two women.

The caller told dispatchers the person making the threats was Lucas Kann, 26.

Responding officers have interacted with Kann in the past and while searching the area they saw him get out of a car.

When officers approached, they ordered Kann to sit but LPD said he ran away.

Responding officers tackled Kann and found two syringes in his left hand. He was ordered to drop the syringes but refused.

LPD said it took three officers to place Kann in custody.

Officers searched his belongings and found several drugs including 5.2 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia with meth residue, Naloxone pills, two Alprazolam pills and one Xanax pill, as well as a BB gun.

Once at jail, LPD said it took four correctional officers to process him at because he would not comply.

LPD said Kann's mug shot is blurry because he was not complying.

Kann is facing four counts of possession of a controlled substance charges, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

LPD said he was not cited for threats he made because investigators found no probable cause.

Kann was cited for an unrelated car accident earlier on Sunday. LPD said he ran into a parked car and left the scene.

Kann is facing negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident charges.

LPD said they figured out he was the hit and run driver after Kann's description and his car description was put out over the scanner and the officer who took the crash report recognized Kann.