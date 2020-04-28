LPD discovers drugs and firearm after pulling over car for warrant check

This week, officers with the Lincoln Police Department discovered drugs and a firearm on a man with a warrant.

Monday evening investigators with the narcotics task force were in the 2400 block of Lynn Street, just north of Vine Street.

LPD officers knew 33-year old Justin Almery had warrants out for his arrest and they saw him leave an apartment and get into a car.

Officers followed the car, eventually parking at the Walgreens near 27th and Vine Streets. Officers tried making contact with Almery.

LPD said their officers were in plain clothes but wearing badges around their necks. Officers noticed Almery was on the passenger side of the car, they gave him commands to step outside the car.

During that encounter, investigators said Almery was reaching around the floorboard, when the doors were unlocked, officers opened the door and saw a loaded gun in that area.

Officers got Almery out of the car before he could access the gun. Police said he is a convicted felon and cannot have a firearm.

Officers also found 134.6 grams of marijuana in his backpack and 4.2 grams of a substance that pre-tested positive for meth in his front pocket.

Almery is facing possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation charges, along with other drug related charges.