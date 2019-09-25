LPD needs the public's help winning research contest

Lincoln, Neb. (Press Release) The Lincoln Police Department has been selected as a finalist for a research contest and needs the public's help to win it.
In July, LPD entered the American Society of Evidence-based Policing Research Brief Contest.
LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the department wants to be more than a law enforcement agency.
"I really feel like we should be a source of pride of partnership and progress in the community and this contest exemplifies all of those things," he said.
The overall goal of the contest is to promote a better exchange of information between police researchers and practitioners.
Participants were asked to create a two-page brief showing the research in an easy format. They were also asked to create a video showing the research brief.
LPD focused on how crime analysts should play a central role in helping law enforcement agencies evaluate their policies and practices.
It wants to promote agencies being truly committed to developing evidence-based practices. It also wants to hire, train, and use crime analysts for program evaluation.
The contest has a public vote ending on October 1st. The winner will receive $1,250. LPD plans to donate the money to the Clyde Malone Community Center's after school robotics club.
To vote, comment "First place" under the video here.