LPD needs the public's help winning research contest

The Lincoln Police Department has been selected as a finalist for a research contest and needs the public's help to win it.

In July, LPD entered the American Society of Evidence-based Policing Research Brief Contest.

LPD Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the department wants to be more than a law enforcement agency.

"I really feel like we should be a source of pride of partnership and progress in the community and this contest exemplifies all of those things," he said.

The overall goal of the contest is to promote a better exchange of information between police researchers and practitioners.

Participants were asked to create a two-page brief showing the research in an easy format. They were also asked to create a video showing the research brief.

LPD focused on how crime analysts should play a central role in helping law enforcement agencies evaluate their policies and practices.

It wants to promote agencies being truly committed to developing evidence-based practices. It also wants to hire, train, and use crime analysts for program evaluation.

The contest has a public vote ending on October 1st. The winner will receive $1,250. LPD plans to donate the money to the Clyde Malone Community Center's after school robotics club.

To vote, comment "First place" under the video here.