LPD finds body of missing dog at Wilderness Park

Lincoln Police found the body of a missing dog on Saturday. Police recovered the body of a German Short-Haired Pointer named Huxley at Wilderness Park around early Saturday afternoon.

Police say that Huxley initially went missing at Wilderness Park while their owner was walking her two dogs on Oct. 21. While walking, Huxley escaped and got away.

Huxley's owner had reported her dog as stolen, having seen an older model hatchback with tinted windows leave with Huxley in the car.

According to police examination of the scene showed no foul play. No further investigation is expected.