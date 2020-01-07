LPD getting more less-lethal weapons

By the end of the year, the Lincoln Police Department hopes to give all of its officers a less-lethal weapon.

(SOURCE: KOLN).

An $11,000 bid just recently approved, will allow the department to buy more kits to convert guns they already have.

Lincoln Police stress this less-lethal weapon gives them another option before using their handgun.

They say at the end of the day, they want to be able to give their officers every tool they can to keep themselves and others safe.

For about $70, two parts can help convert a shotgun into a less-lethal weapon.

Lincoln Police already has dozens of the weapons that shoot bean bags, but soon that will change.

"For the last several years, we have recognized the trend and need to change and we've worked with administration in the city to purchase some less lethal platforms,” said Sgt. Justin Roach.

Sgt. Justin Roach says it's another option for officers in between a taser and firing their handgun.

Here's how they work: the pieces add the orange color so they are not confused with an actual shotgun.

A few inside parts are also changed to allow for a new shotgun shell with tiny bean-bags inside.

"It still uses a powder charge just like a normal shotgun shell, rather than shooting lethal shot or pellets or slug out of it, it shoots a small Kevlar bean-bag,” said Roach.

He says the department's had them for 15 years, adding they've been used around 10 times and have worked well.

When firing the weapons, officers aim for parts of the body with a lot of muscle, trying to get motor dysfunction.

Officers have to be specifically trained to use the weapon and right now he says about 100 of the 350 plus officers are.

"It's a two-hour training program, it covers our less-lethal impact munitions, it covers standoff distance the function of the rounds themselves, legalities,” said Roach.

But Roach says one of the most important aspects is the fact that the weapons allow for more room between officers and suspects.

"With a taser or impact munitions or going hands-on, you have to be in pretty close proximity,” said Roach.

The Lincoln Police Department has converted around 60-70 shotguns to the less-lethal weapons and plans to order 75 more for every cruiser they have.