LPD helps track down sexual assault suspect, locate missing juvenile

Lincoln Police arrested a 55-year-old Texas man for first-degree sexual assault after police found a missing 15-year-old girl with him on Saturday.

Around 2 p.m., LPD was asked by an outside agency to assist in locating a 15-year-old who had run away and was possibly in the Lincoln area.

Police spotted the girl and a man near 25th and Farifield exiting a building. They learned she met Rick Edwards, 55, from Houston, on social media.

Police said the juvenile had been with Edwards for a day and had been assaulted.

Edwards was arrested for first-degree sexual assault.

The juvenile has been returned to her family and is safe.

