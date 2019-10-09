LPD hosts reading competition with Cathedral school students

The Lincoln Police Department competed in a reading competition with Cathedral students to see who could read more pages in a months time.

LPD drove a group of students in multiple police cruisers to the station and gave them a tour.

The tour included sitting in the assignment room, checking out different investigative rooms, and checking out the dispatch room.

The tour concluded with a pizza lunch allowing LPD officers to talk with the students.

Police chief Jeff Bliemeister said, "Sitting here today, having lunch, enjoying ice cream and knowing that law enforcement officers are people too."

During lunch, officers gave out individual awards by each grade and announced the students read more pages than the police department.

After everything the police has dealt with the last couple of weeks, Bliemeister said it's good to have positive interactions with people.

"When we see events like this, it is energizing. It's makes all of us remember that this is what the majority of the community and the majority of residents are all about," he said.

He also said he hopes some of them will become police officers someday.

