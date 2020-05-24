UPDATE: LPD identifies homicide victim

The Lincoln Police Department is continuing the investigation into the shooting death occurring on May 23, 2020, in the alley with the bordering roadways of North 32nd Street, North 33rd Street, “S” Street and “T” Street. The victim of the homicide is identified as 31-year-old Michael Whitemagpie of Lincoln.

On May 23, 2020, at 4:23 a.m. Lincoln Police Officers were called to the area on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Whitemagpie in the alley with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts by friends of the deceased, personnel from the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were unsuccessful.

Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians are continuing their work to determine the events leading to Whitemagpie’s death and to identify the person(s) responsible. Forensic and digital evidence has been collected and is in the processes of being analyzed. Numerous interviews have been conducted and have been critical in establishing a preliminary timeline.

The next detailed update will be at the regularly scheduled press briefing beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

LPD needs the public’s assistance. If you have information relevant to this investigation please call 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.