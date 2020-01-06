LPD investigate report of sexual assault of a minor at Burger King

Updated: Mon 4:04 PM, Jan 06, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a reported sexual assault of a minor at a Burger King on Monday.

The incident was reported at the Burger King at 40th and Old Cheney. Police aren't releasing any additional information at this point.

According to officials, there is no perceived threat to the public.

 