LPD investigating weekend drive-by shooting

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened this weekend.

LPD said the call came in around midnight Saturday into Sunday morning near 21st and Garfield Streets.

Police received a number of calls about gunshots in the area. Responding officers found a shell casing at the home that had been shot at, as well as damage both inside and outside the victim's home.

LPD said no one was injured.

Last week, officers were dispatched to the Shamrock Mobile Home Court near 27th and Theresa just after 11 p.m. for a report of a mobile home that had been shot.

The homeowner told responding officers they were inside when they heard a number of shots and found a bullet hole in one of their windows.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call or reach out to Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.