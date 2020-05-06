LPD investigating 22 car break-ins within 24 hour period

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating another round of car break-ins this week.

LPD said on Tuesday, 22 reports were made within just 24-hours, 16 of these cases happening in Southwest Lincoln.

One hot-spot was the Mystic Pines apartments near Southwest 27th and West South.

Two other areas include Salt Valley View and a neighborhood around Ruth Hill Elementary.

LPD is asking everyone to be vigilant, never leave belongings in your car, lock your doors and call police if they see something suspicious.