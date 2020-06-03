LPD investigating 7 smash and grab' burglaries within 2 days

The Lincoln Police Department is working to see if seven burglaries within the last two days are connected.

Investigators said these burglaries are all 'smash and grab' and in some cases, employees were at the businesses during the break in.

Tuesday June 2nd

Around 1:30 a.m., officers received an alarm call at Cloud 9 Smoke and Vape Shop on 50th and Old Cheney, in south Lincoln. Investigators said a glass door was broken and $400 worth of vape accessories were stolen.

At 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Gamers, near N 27th Street in northeast Lincoln, where an employee told officers that a front door had been broken while they were inside. The employee told responding officers they could hear footsteps in the store after the glass had broken. LPD said stuff was thrown around the business and the employee did not confront the burglar. Investigators are working on an inventory of the store to see what was taken and they're reviewing surveillance video.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to Kwik Shop on 33rd and Holdredge Streets, near UNL East Campus, where a window on a door was broken. LPD said burglars took two bottles of Svedka vodka, a bottle of ice tea and ramen noodles. LPD said they are reviewing surveillance footage.

Later on Tuesday, around 11 p.m., LPD received an alarm call at Godfather's Pizza on 33rd and O Streets, in east Lincoln, where the glass on a metal entry door was broken. LPD said the deadbolt on an interior door where a safe is kept was damaged. Investigators estimate the damage to be roughly $220.

Wednesday June 3rd

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Zeppelin Bar and Grill inside the Travelodge Hotel. A front desk clerk told responding officers they heard a loud noise come from the bar area and they went to investigate. The employee told officers there were two people inside and a broken window. LPD said the employee knocked on the window and scared the suspects away. LPD said the employee was able to give a description of the suspects.

An alarm call came in around 3 a.m. at business on Ticonderoga Drive. LPD said the front door was shattered and there's video surveillance of the break in. Investigators said the suspects stole five bottles of alcohol and ran from the store. LPD said they are reviewing surveillance video of the burglary.

Around 4 a.m., officers received an alarm notification at The Bike Rack, on S 33rd and Pioneers Boulevard, where a large front window was broken. A charcoal Trek Farley bike, valued at $1,800, was stolen. Investigators said the burglars were in and out of the store within two minutes and they are reviewing surveillance footage.

Investigators said these burglaries are very fast, the suspects are grabbing what they want and going. LPD is trying to determine if these burglaries are all connected and they're collecting video evidence to make identifications of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402)441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402)475-3600.