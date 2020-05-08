LPD investigating after car smashes through home's garage

LPD investigators are working to learn more about what caused the driver of a car to smash into the garage of a home in northeast Lincoln.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night near 33rd and Apple Streets.

LPD said the car left the road and plowed into the detached garage. No one was injured but the garage was heavily damaged.

Officers said it was initially unclear if alcohol was involved, but they're looking into how the crash happened.

This is a developing story and we'll continue sharing the latest updates on air and online.