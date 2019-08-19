LPD investigating break-in at iRepair Smartphones

Lincoln Police are investigating after a smartphone repair shop was burglarized on Saturday.

LPD said shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an alarm at iRepair Smartphones near 27th and Superior Street.

Officers observed the window on the west side of the building had been broken, police said, and items from a display case had been moved, but it was unclear if anything was taken.

The store manager was called and is currently going through the inventory to see if anything was stolen.

There was $1,000 in damage done to the store.

