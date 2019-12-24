LPD investigating early morning robbery

Lincoln Police say they're searching for multiple suspects after a robbery in north Lincoln.

Officers were called to the Super Saver parking lot near 27th and Cornhusker around 1a.m. There, they located a man who told them he'd been approached by four individuals in the parking lot. They then assaulted the victim, damaged his vehicle, and stole his chihuahua.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene but wasn't hospitalized.

No arrests have been made, as the investigation is ongoing.