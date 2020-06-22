Vehicle shot during fight at restaurant parking lot

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fight outside a restaurant this weekend where an SUV was shot and the driver was threatened.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Lincoln police officers were called to La Cabana on Cornhusker Highway for a report of a group of people in the parking lot blocking in a man and hitting his car.

When responding officers got to the restaurant, officers saw a large group of people fighting in the parking lot.

Witnesses directed responding officers to a black SUV they said was trying to run people over.

LPD said there were two people in the SUV, a 46-year old man and a 16-year old boy who told officers they were trying to leave the restaurant when a group of men surrounded the SUV and threatened them.

The driver told officers someone had shot a gun at the SUV.

LPD said there were two gunshot holes in the SUV and no one was injured.

Officers collected surveillance footage of the incident, interviewed witnesses and as of right now no one is facing charges.