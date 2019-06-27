LPD investigating overnight assault in NW Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating an assault that occurred in northwest Lincoln late Wednesday night.

LPD says they were sent to a home just before 11p.m. near NW 50th & W McGuire Rd. on a report of a woman who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police found a woman who had been assaulted and had an unknown injury. She was treated by Lincoln Fire & Rescue at the scene, but was not transported. A sergeant with Lincoln Police told 10/11 at the scene that the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

LPD says they are searching for an unknown suspect, and are checking to see if any neighboring homes may have surveillance video that could have possibly captured the incident.