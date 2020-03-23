LPD investigating reports of shots fired Sunday night

Lincoln Police are investigating after a person fired a gun from one vehicle at another vehicle on Sunday night.

LPD said around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 200 Block of D Street on a report of gunshots.

Officers found spent shell casings in the area but no evidence of damage and no victims.

Police collected evidence and said it appears multiple vehicles were in the area when an occupant from one of the vehicles fired a gun at another vehicle.

The motive is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD.