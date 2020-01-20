LPD investigating armed home invasion in central Lincoln on Sunday night

Lincoln Police are searching for two suspects after an armed home-invasion-style robbery in central Lincoln.

It happened at a home near 31st and Vine around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said two men forced their way into the home. One of the suspects had a gun and threatened to shoot the 22-year-old female victim.

The victim was then struck in the head with the gun, and the suspects left with an unknown amount of personal items.

No shots were fired, but the victim was transported to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is the second home-invasion-style robbery to occur in less than five days.

On Friday night, LPD responded to a residence in the area of Portia and Knox Streets, after receiving reports of a home-invasion-style robbery.

Officers say it happened around 11:00 p.m., when four to five suspects, armed with handguns, kicked in the front door of the residence during a party. They then robbed people of their personal items before taking off.

Nobody was injured and no shots were fired. Police are investigating this case, as well, and are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.