LPD investigating stabbing near 48th & O

Lincoln Police have confirmed to 10/11 NOW that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred near 48th & O around 1:15 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, but LPD says that one person is in custody, and that the weapon used has also been obtain by police. They also say that at least one person was hospitalized as a result of the stabbing.

Officers are in the area of 48th Street from O to M as the investigation gets underway, and you're asked to avoid the area.

