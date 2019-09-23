LPD investigating two reports of shots fired

Lincoln Police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired over the weekend.

LPD said the first one took place on Saturday morning around 1:58 a.m. in the area of the 100 Block of B Street.

Police said a neighbor called in the report, and that a bullet hole was found in the side of the home.

However, the people inside were not cooperative and did not provide much information.

The second case took place on Sunday night around 11 p.m. in the 800 Block of N. 23rd.

Police said there were people outside the apartment building who wanted to talk to someone inside, and they tried breaking through a window.

After trying to get inside the apartment, the people outside fired shots into the apartment, police said.

Officers found four shell casings on scene.

Police said they do not believe the two cases are related and are still searching for suspects.

