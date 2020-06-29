Lincoln Police investigating weekend stabbing

The Lincoln Police Department is continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed this weekend.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment on S 11th Street near G Street.

LPD said a 45-year old man was stabbed in his apartment by another man who came to the door, knocked on it, and then began kicking and banging on the door.

The victim told officers he opened the door, grabbed a cane and started chasing the man away.

LPD said the man shoved the victim against the wall and stabbed him.

Police said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

The victim told officers he had seen the man in the same area causing a disturbance the day before.