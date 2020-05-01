LPD monitors crime trends during pandemic

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the Lincoln Police Department has developed several projects to address a recent spike in larcenies from autos. He said the City has seen a 105 percent increase in the crime since the Lancaster County Directed Health Measure went into effect March 26.

“The Lincoln Police Department is employing focused, measured, problem-oriented policing projects that consist of public awareness, education, and investigative strategies to address the escalating number of thefts,” Bliemeister said. “Each of us can make an impact and reduce the increase of larcenies. Don’t leave valuables unattended in your car, and ensure your car is locked. If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 402-441-6000 or 911 in the case of an emergency. Trust your instincts and be part of crime prevention.”

LPD’s Crime Analysis and Identification Unit has monitored crime statistics to identify potential areas of concern as the community responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. LPD calls for service are down about 7 percent, and incoming calls to the 911 Emergency Communications Center are down about 10 percent.

The following trends are compared to the previous five-year average during the same time frame:

Lincoln has seen a 10 percent increase in Part 1 crimes – homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft, and arson. However, this increase has been primarily driven by the increase in larceny from auto incidents. LPD patrol team captains have developed several projects to address the increase in larcenies from auto.

The number of mental health related calls has increased by 14 percent, and Bliemeister said LPD is committed to assisting Lincoln residents during mental health crises and connecting them with mental health resources.

Lincoln has also seen an 8 percent increase in fraud cases, and Bliemeister said this will continue to be an area of concern as stimulus checks are being distributed.

Chief Bliemeister said two trends show that Lincoln residents are adhering to the restrictions in the DHM:

With fewer vehicles on the road, traffic crashes have decreased by 46 percent.

With many businesses closed, shoplifting incidents have decreased by 30 percent.

“The safety of Lincoln is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor these trends to see where crime prevention strategies can be implemented,” Bliemeister said.

More information on LPD is available at police.lincoln.ne.gov. More information on COVID-19 and the City’s response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The website includes information on how those with symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested in Lincoln.