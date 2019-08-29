LPD needs help locating missing teenager

Lincoln Police need assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Arizai Delrello was last seen by school personnel at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, police said.

According to LPD, the family is concerned about her health and the police need the public’s assistance in locating her.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’06”, 120lbs, last seen wearing a gray zip up jacket, white striped shirt, jeans and possibly carrying a backpack.

Arizai does have an identical twin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000.