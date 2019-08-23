LPD needs public's help bringing more AED's to Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department needs the public’s help to potentially bring more life-saving machines to Lincoln.

LPD has applied for a $25,000 grant through State Farm to put towards AED’s, or Automated External Defibrillators, which can help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

They want to use the money to add more AED’s to their cruisers.

"Right now the Lincoln Police Department has 46 AED’s in our fleet of 155 patrol cars, obviously we would like to equip all of the patrol cars," Officer Angela Sands said.

The grant will allow them to purchase 25 more units. Voting will wrap up tonight at midnight.

To vote, click here.

