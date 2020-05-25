LPD officer assaulted Sunday morning

Lincoln Police say a man is facing assault charges after punching and kicking an officer.

It happened outside a home near 72nd and Havelock around 5:30 Sunday morning.

LPD says they were called to a disturbance and were confronted by 23-year-old Denzel Angeles. Police say he was given multiple commands and after refusing to comply with officers, Angeles became combative and punched one of the officers in the chest.

Angeles was then tased, but it proved to be ineffective. He was eventually taken into custody. As he was being placed in one of the cruisers, Angeles kicked an officer.

He was further restrained, and taken to the hospital to be checked out following the taser deployment.

Angeles was later jailed for third degree assault of an officer.