Lincoln Police arrested a man they believe sexually assaulted a child he met online.

On February 23, LPD took a report from a girl under the age of 14 who told officers she was sexually assaulted in late January.

LPD learned that the two met online and the assault happened at the man's home.

This week, LPD arrested 19-year old Dalton Dietrich on charges of first-degree sexual assault.