LPD officers save teen threatening to jump off bridge

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently helped save a teenager threatening suicide.

Early Tuesday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a railroad bridge near Havelock and Cornhusker Highway, where a teenager was threatening to jump.

Responding officers were able to speak with the teen and convinced them to walk down from the bridge.

LPD said officers connected the teen with resources.

If you're struggling and need help, it is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

You can call CenterPointe's 24-hour crisis line at (402) 475-6695.

Help is also available by calling Keya House at (402) 261-5959 or the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.