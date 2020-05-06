LPD officers to show tattoos for the next six weeks to show diversity

For the next six weeks, Lincoln Police officers are breaking policy to share a piece of who they are behind the badge - their tattoos.

For years, it's been LPD's policy to require officers to cover visible tattoos, but some officers believe it could be time for a change.

Not just so they can sport short sleeves in the summer, but be able to connect with the community and potential future officers.

Officer Erin Spilker said recruiters are always working to increase the diversity of the department, but it's a work in progress. So in the meantime, this is a way officers can show who they are.

So for the next six weeks, you may see Lincoln Police officers sporting their tattoos.

You'll also see short videos on LPD's Facebook page that share the meaning behind the tattoos.

The first video was posted Tuesday. It features Sergeant Todd Hruza, who shares the stories his tattoos tell, everything from his time in high school and the military. The story of being shot in the line of duty and losing his son to suicide.

After the six weeks are over they'll review feedback from the community and officers on how the trial period went and could change the policy moving forward.

