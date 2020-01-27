LPD recommends protecting valuables in case you fall victim to a crime

A Lincoln woman has four very important rings back after they were stolen, and it's all because she took a few very important steps.

These items are just a few examples of valuables you'll want to have photos and videos of in case they're stolen.

She had photos of her wearing the rings and receipts, proving she owned them.

Now, police are recommending everyone take some extra steps to protect and secure their property.

"When you get your valuables, your computers, electronics, jewelry, take a picture of those things," Crime Prevention Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin said.

The rings were taken from the victim's car while she was parked outside a Lincoln gym on Jan. 2.

Police said over the last three weeks they've been investigating and ended up finding the rings at local pawn shops.

Video from those shops lead them to 53-year-old Logan Johnson, who's been charged with the theft.

But police said investigators wouldn't have been able to prove the rings belonged to the victim if it wasn't for the documentation she had.

"If you have that information and are taking those steps it just makes it a lot easier and faster to get to," Jackson-Goodwin said.

Insurance agents recommend the same actions.

"The best thing to use, and I tell this to all my clients, is everyone has a smartphone, you can easily take pictures and videos of all your contents," said Michael Gibbons, Advantage insurance agent. "Go into each room of your house and take a video of every single item you have."

Gibbons said this is the next best thing to having receipts and serial numbers.

Gibbons said homeowners should make a few different copies of the documentation and put one in a safe and send another to their insurance agent.

Hopefully, the records won't be needed, but they could save a lot of frustration later on down the road.