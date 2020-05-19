Police recover stolen minibus from adult day center

The Lincoln Police Department was able to recover a stolen minibus from an adult day center.

On Monday around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to Russ's Market on Washington Street, near S 17th in south Lincoln, on a report of a stolen car.

LPD said the stolen minibus belonged to East Ridge Adult Day Center and was valued at $60,000.

Officers said the victim, a 68-year old man who works for the day center, flagged down officers and told them where the minibus went.

LPD stopped the minibus at 18th and M Streets and arrested Robert Hillard, 25.

Responding officers learned the minibus had been stolen on Friday from the day center and the victim had been in the area when he spotted the minibus.

The victim told officers when he spotted the minibus, he followed it until Hillard realized what was happening and tried getting away by driving into two parked cars in the parking lot at Russ' Market.

Hillard is facing theft by receiving charges, criminal mischief, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.

LPD said there was a bag in Hillard's possession with marijuana residue.

LPD estimates the damage to the cars parked in the lot around $5,000, though there's no estimate on the damage to the minibus.