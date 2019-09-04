LPD releases 'Back to School' enforcement numbers

Lincoln Police have released the number for their ‘Back to School’ traffic enforcement project.

LPD said on August 30, the project wrapped up after being in place for 17 days.

The goal of the project is to put specific emphasis on traffic enforcement around schools in Lincoln.

The enforcement initiative is funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

During the enforcement, LPD wrote 726 citations, warnings, or arrests.

307 speeding tickets were issued, as were 59 speeding warnings.

LPD wrote 59 citations for seatbelt issues, and 65 for no valid registration.

Two people were arrested for outstanding warrants and two people were found to be in possession of narcotics.

