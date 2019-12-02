LPD releases Click It or Ticket enforcement results

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit released the results for its Click It or Ticket Campaign, which ran from Wednesday, November 27th, through Sunday, December 1st.
Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. Funding was provided by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement project:
Speeding – Official 65
Speeding – Warning 23
Traffic Signal-Official 12
Traffic Signal – Warning 6
Stop Sign – Official 5
Stop Sign – Warning 3
Seatbelt Violation – Official 14
Seatbelt Violation – Warning 13
No Insurance – Official 10
No Insurance – Warning 20
No Valid Registration – Official 13
No Valid Registration – Warning 13
Other Traffic Violations – Official 15
Other Traffic Violations – Warning 54
Driving Under Suspension 3
Narcotics Related Arrests 2
Warrant Arrests 1
Total Official Traffic Citations 134
Total Warning Traffic Citations 132