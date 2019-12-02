LPD releases Click It or Ticket enforcement results

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit released the results for its Click It or Ticket Campaign, which ran from Wednesday, November 27th, through Sunday, December 1st.

Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. Funding was provided by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement project:

Speeding – Official 65

Speeding – Warning 23

Traffic Signal-Official 12

Traffic Signal – Warning 6

Stop Sign – Official 5

Stop Sign – Warning 3

Seatbelt Violation – Official 14

Seatbelt Violation – Warning 13

No Insurance – Official 10

No Insurance – Warning 20

No Valid Registration – Official 13

No Valid Registration – Warning 13

Other Traffic Violations – Official 15

Other Traffic Violations – Warning 54

Driving Under Suspension 3

Narcotics Related Arrests 2

Warrant Arrests 1

Total Official Traffic Citations 134

Total Warning Traffic Citations 132

