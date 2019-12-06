Crime Stoppers: LPD releases surveillance video on suspects behind November crime spree

Lincoln Police are looking for the suspects behind a crime spree on Nov. 23 that included the theft of two cars, a hit and run and nearly $2000 in fraudulent purchases. LPD recently released surveillance videos which viewed the suspects in each step of their spree.

The videos start with an SUV which drove down the street, then pulled into a cul-de-sac on south 86th Street.

"We have two ring cameras that end up catching the car drive by, another ring camera catches it turning around in the circle," said Jared Minary, Lincoln Police Video Forensic Technician.

Two people get out of the car and when one went up to a house, that is where he hit the criminal jackpot.

"Basically the residents of this house did everything wrong they could have," Minary said. "They didn't have their cars locked, they had their valuables inside, their garage door was open."

The two suspects were able to steal a Suburban from the garage and a Silverado from the driveway. In their hurry to get away, the Suburban crashed into the Silverado and then another pickup parked in the street.

The stolen vehicles were later recovered, but the victims' credit cards were stolen.

Around a half hour after the car theft, the white car pulled up to the Walmart near 27th and Yankee Hill. Investigators were able to pull surveillance video from the Walmart cameras.

"We know there's one main individual that's wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, and blue shoes," Minary said. "But it does appear there are two other individuals that get out of the same car with him -- so we're looking to identify all three individuals."

Inside the Walmart, a suspect used the stolen credit cards to make a purchase over $800. From there, the three suspects went to Kohls, which was also captured on video. The suspects used the stolen card to buy more than $900 in clothing.

"We're definitely going to put the blame on the individuals that stole the vehicles, and used these credit cards," Minary said. "They are the ones that are obviously in the wrong here, but it's a good reminder to pay attention to that 9 p.m. routine. Make sure you lock those doors, make sure you take valuables out of your car, close your garage door, those types of things."

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave an anonymous tip here.