Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at 609 Van Dorn Saturday morning.

LPD responded to a burglar alarm at Lincoln Winair Co. at around 4:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that the back door had been pried open and that an undermined number of tools had been stolen.

Workers are currently performing inventory in order to check the extent of the burglary.

LPD officials said that the investigation is ongoing.