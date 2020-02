Lincoln Police responded to a crash which happened at Antelope Valley and O Street on Friday. The incident took place at around 3:30 p.m.

(Source: 10/11 NOW)

According to a reporter on the scene, three vehicles were involved in the crash. LPD is currently diverting traffic around the intersection.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries due to the crash.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.