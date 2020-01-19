LPD responds to firearm threat at McDonalds

Lincoln Police responded to an incident where a person aimed a gun at a McDonalds' employee on Sunday.

According to LPD, an employee of the McDonalds at 27th and Vine reported that he was working the Drive Thru window when a disagreement occurred with the occupants of a customer vehicle over inappropriate language at around 12:45 a.m.

One occupant of the customer vehicle displayed a handgun pointing it at the employee. The vehicle in the Drive Thru left and no shots were fired.

There were no injuries. No arrests have been made. Investigation is continuing.

