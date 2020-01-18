Lincoln Police respond to home invasion robbery

Lincoln Police responded to a home invasion robbery in northwest Lincoln on Friday night.

According to officials, residents of the home on the 3400 block of Portia Street were having a celebration. At around 11 p.m. four to five individuals, armed with handguns, kicked the front door of the home in. The armed individuals then robbed the members of the party of their personal possessions.

No injuries were reported due to the incident. This incident is still under investigation by LPD.

