LPD respond to and tase intoxicated man at downtown bar

Lincoln Police responded to an intoxicated individual who caused a disturbance at a downtown bar on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m.

According to LPD, a bar in the 1300 block of O street called and said that an individual, Sean Murdock, was there causing a disturbance and was intoxicated. As officers were escorted him out, he shoved one officer and then resisted their efforts to take him into custody, which resulted in a TASER deployment.

After he was taken into custody he was examined at the hospital and then lodged at the jail for Refuse to Comply with a Lawful Order of a Police Officer.