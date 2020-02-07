LPD responds to three car crash near Adams and N. 46th Street

Lincoln police responded to a crash near Adams and N. 46th Street on Friday. The incident occurred at around 6:23 p.m.

According to officials, three cars were involved in the crash. At least one person had to be extricated. Five people were taken to the hospital, though the current extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials had to call for additional ambulances and the extrication tools.

LPD said the road near N. 46th and Adams will be closed for several hours.

This incident is still currently under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.